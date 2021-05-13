First Sikh MSP takes oath in the Scottish parliament. Pam Gosal is the first Indian Sikh MSP in the Scottish Parliament and prior to taking the oath recited the Mool Mantar … reports Asian Lite International from London

Pam Gosal MSP from the Conservative Party took her oath in the Scottish Parliament swearing her allegiance to the Majesty the Queen.

Pam Gosal, the First Sikh MSP in Scottish parliament.

Pam is the first Indian Sikh MSP in the Scottish Parliament and prior to taking the oath recited the Mool Mantar, a Sikh prayer. Pam then took her blessings from the Sikh Scriptures, the Gutka Sahib. This is a historic moment as is the first time a parliamentarian across the United Kingdom has read from the Sikh scriptures inside Parliament.

“Today is a moment of pride not only for myself and my family but the whole Sikh community and for Scottish Parliament,” said Pam Gosal after the momentous occasion.

Reciting the Sikh prayer before taking my oath was important to me and I hope today many young people who relate to me will one day join me in Parliament.”

Pam Gosal,49, was elected to the Scottish Parliament as a Member for West of Scotland. She is born and raised in Scotland.

READ MORE: Lord Rami Takes Oath at House of Lords

READ MORE: ISI, SFJ Fuel Pro-Khalistan Activities

Advertisements

