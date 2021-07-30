Under the Elections Act, 2017, all political parties are required to hold intra-party elections on time…reports Asian Lite News

Pakistan election commission has issued a show-cause notice to Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is also the chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf, for not holding intra-party elections within the stipulated time.

Dawn reported that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday served the notice and sought reasons from the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf chief for not holding intra-party polls due on June 13, 2021.

Under the Elections Act, 2017, all political parties are required to hold intra-party elections on time.

The ECP requires political parties to conduct intra-party elections before every five years, and the parties can hold the polls in three or four years as enshrined in their respective constitutions.

“… in terms of Section 215 (4) of the Elections Act, 2017, you are required to show cause as to why your party may not be declared ineligible to obtain an election symbol for upcoming Election (s),” the ECP notice to the premier reads.

The ECP also sought a response from the prime minister within 14 days, warning that the election commission “shall take further action under the law” if the notice was not responded to, Dawn reported further.

The election commission said a political party was required to submit a certificate signed by an office-bearer of the party, assuring that the polls were held in accordance with the constitution of the political party and the Elections Act.

However, the PTI failed to provide the certificate with regard to the conduct of intra-party elections due on June 13, 2021 as required under legal requirements, said the ECP.

It also highlighted that a political party enlisted under the Elections Act shall be eligible to obtain an election symbol for contesting elections for parliament, provincial assemblies or local government after the submission of the certificate of intra-party elections.

Pic credits Twitter @ECP_Pakistan

India lodges protest against PoK polls

India has termed elections in Pakistan occupied Kashmir as a cosmetic exercise to camouflage illegal occupation and has lodged a protest with Pakistani authorities.

India has asked Pakistan to vacate the territory illegally occupied by it.

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said at the regular media briefing on Thursday that the exercise of so-called elections has been protested and rejected by the local people.

“Let me make very clear. The so-called elections in Indian territory under illegal occupation of Pakistan are nothing but an attempt by Pakistan to camouflage its illegal occupation and the material changes undertaken by it in these territories,” he said.

Huge protests and rigging were reported in recently held elections in Pakistan occupied Kashmir.

Imran Khan’s PTI has won the majority by bagging 25 seats in the so-called elections.

India has totally rejected the exercise in the occupied territory and said Pakistan has no local standi on the issue.

The MEA spokesperson said the cosmetic exercise can neither hide the illegal occupation by Pakistan nor the grave human rights violations.

“India has lodged a strong protest with the Pakistani authorities on this cosmetic exercise, which has been protested and rejected by the local people. Such an exercise can neither hide the illegal occupation by Pakistan nor the grave human rights violations, exploitation, and denial of freedom to people in these occupied territories. Pakistan has no locus standi on these Indian territories,” he said.

“We call upon Pakistan to vacate all Indian areas under its illegal occupation,” he added.

Many locals have reportedly been injured and widespread manipulation has been carried out by Pakistan’s ruling party. Locals have held huge protests against elections conducted by Pakistan on July 25. (ANI)

