Kumara, who was employed in a factory in Sialkot in Pakistan as an export manager, was brutally killed by a mob on Friday on allegations that he tore a poster pasted on the wall of the factory bearing religious sentiments….reports Asian Lite News

The remains of Priyantha Kumara, a Sri Lankan manager who was brutally killed by a mob in Pakistan last week, arrived in Sri Lanka on Monday evening on a special flight from Lahore.



The remains were received by Priyantha’s family at the Bandaranaike International Airport and transported to the Negombo State Hospital, where an autopsy will be held after which it will be handed over to his family later on Tuesday in a sealed coffin to conduct a funeral, Xinhua news agency quoted officials as saying.



Kumara, who was employed in a factory in Sialkot in Pakistan as an export manager, was brutally killed by a mob on Friday on allegations that he tore a poster pasted on the wall of the factory bearing religious sentiments.



His body was later dragged on the road and set on fire by the mob, receiving global condemnation.



Sri Lankan officials said that according to information received over 130 people had been arrested in Pakistan since Friday.



Sri Lanka’s Foreign Ministry had said in a statement on Sunday that the Sri Lankan High Commission in Islamabad, in coordination with the Foreign Ministry, is also in discussions with the Pakistan authorities and the employer of the deceased regarding payment of compensation.

Priyantha Kumara Pic credits IANS

Pak moves to curb mob killings

Pakistans civil and military leadership has expressed resolve to curb mob killings in the country, days after a Sri Lankan national was lynched by an angry crowd over blasphemy allegations in Sialkot, Express Tribune reported.



A decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday to review the overall security situation in the country, according to a statement issued by the Pakistan PM’s Office.



The meeting was attended by Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, National Security Adviser Moeed Yousaf, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and other senior military and civil officials.



The meeting expressed serious concern over the cruel act of killing of Sri Lankan national Priyantha Diyawadana in Sialkot last Friday, and expressed the resolve to bring the perpetrators to justice, the report said.



The participants at the meeting were of the view that individuals and mobs cannot be allowed to take the law into their hands, and such incidents cannot be tolerated.



“Therefore, a comprehensive strategy shall be implemented to curb such incidents and ensure strict punishment to all the perpetrators,” read the communique.

Advertisements

