Mr Javid, one of the most influential politicians in the country, picked up his favourite choice from the Wanis lot – Tropical Sun’s Caribbean Hot Pepper Sauce!

British Health Secretary Sajid Javid lauds the contributions of the African & Caribbean community to Britain’s socio-cultural and business sectors.

The former chancellor also praised the entrepreneurship among Britain’s BAME communities. He was interacting with Paul Harrison, Head of Community, Wanis International Foods.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid picks up his hot choice – Tropical Sun’s Caribbean Hot Pepper Sauce!

Mr Javid, one of the most influential politicians in the country, picked up his favourite choice from the Wanis lot – Tropical Sun’s Caribbean Hot Pepper Sauce!

Mr Harrison shared his experiences with the health secretary as a successful entrepreneur and his association with NHS’ Heart to Heart Campaign.

He also briefed the former chancellor about the rise of Wanis as the No 1 wholesaler in the world foods (Ethnic) and the African & Caribbean community being the biggest consumers of Wanis.

The meeting was organised by Nichola Richards MP at Lewisham Bar & Restaurant.

“We look forward to working with the government more closely, seeing how we can increase our support for the NHS,” Mr Harrison told Asian Lite after the meeting.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid with Paul Harrison, Head of Community, Wanis International Foods

READ MORE: Tropical Sun Fuels Ray of Hope

Advertisements

