Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman held talks with senior US military officials in Washington on Tuesday.

Prince Khalid met with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, who confirmed Washington’s commitment to its defense relations with the Kingdom.

Prince Khalid said he discussed “longstanding and historic partnership between our two countries, our military and defense cooperation, and our mutual efforts to preserve regional stability,” with the officials.

The Pentagon said the US was also committed to working with Saudi Arabia to end the war in Yemen and in confronting Iran’s destabilizing activities in the region.

The US Department of Defense condemned the cross-border attacks launched by Yemen’s Houthi militia with Iranian support.

The Houthis have stepped up attacks targeting the Kingdom’s southern region since the beginning of the year, threatening vital, oil and civilian installations.

Prince Khalid is expected to hold talks with officials at the State Department on Wednesday, spokesman Ned Price said.

The White House said he met with national security adviser Jake Sullivan.

