The Afghan government’s security forces evicted Taliban militants and took control of a key suburban district in Afghanistan’s northern province of Faryab after heavy clashes, the country’s Ministry of Defense confirmed on Wednesday.



“The National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF), including national army’s commandos, supported by Afghan Air Force launched a cleanup operation in Dawalt Abad district on Tuesday night. The operation resulted in the killing and injuring of scores of the Taliban terrorists,” the ministry said in a statement.



The statement noted the district was completely cleared of the militants early Wednesday, and rule of law will soon returned in Dawlat Abad when the government offices and local police station will reopen later in the day, Xinhua reported.

Taliban militants overran the district after heavy fightings when Afghan security forces tactically retreated to neighboring districts on June 7.



Taliban militants, who attacked security forces and captured several suburban districts across Afghanistan in recent weeks, have not made a comment on the report so far.

While the United States and NATO troops have been leaving the country, violence in the country is on the rise.

Meanwhile, two women and a child were killed in a shooting in the western Afghan province of Herat on Tuesday night.

Eleven people also suffered injuries in the incident.

The victims were members of a family visiting a garden for a picnic in a suburban district, Ahmad Zia Zia, deputy spokesperson of the Interior Ministry, told Xinhua.

The incident occurred in Naw Abad, a village in Injil district, in the north of provincial capital Herat city at around 10:00 p.m. local time, he said, adding the wounded were transported by Afghan National Police personnel to a hospital.

The motive behind the incident was not immediately known as an investigation was underway, according to the source.

In recent time, the region has witnessed heavy fightings between the Taliban and national security forces. (ANI)

