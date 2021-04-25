The concentrators will reach Delhi via Kolkata, where the aircraft landed at around 7 p.m. on Saturday….reports Asian Lite News

SpiceJet’s air cargo arm SpiceXpress has airlifted 800 oxygen concentrators from Hong Kong for emergency use and distribution across India.

Accordingly, SpiceXpress’s B737 freighter aircraft airlifted the consignment.

The oxygen concentrators will reach Delhi via Kolkata, where the aircraft landed at around 7 p.m. on Saturday.

“Along with SpiceHealth, we have airlifted 800 oxygen concentrators from Hong Kong for emergency use in India and we are looking at bringing more than 10,000 oxygen concentrators in the coming days from across the globe,” said Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet.

SpiceJet airlifted 800 oxygen concentrators from Hong Kong to India(TWITTER)

“We carried medicines and medical equipment and fruits and vegetables to all corners of India and the world when the pandemic hit us last year, helping our country and our fellow citizens when they needed them the most and we will continue to serve with the same vigour,” he added.

SpiceJet has transported more than 1.5 lakh tonnes of cargo since the imposition of the nationwide lockdown following the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic on March 25, 2020.

Also read:Govt response sought to logistical support for oxygen

Meanwhile, government sources told ANI that an order of ten thousand oxygen concentrators has been placed and oxygen concentrators import will start from next week from USA.

“Operating under air bubble with the USA, next flight of Air India from San Fransisco (SFO) to Delhi will carry a large number of oxygen concentrators to India next week. Likewise from Chicago too,” government officials told ANI.

At present many hospitals from India’s national capital are out of oxygen and many hospitals had to knock on the doors of the Delhi High Court on the precarious situation due to no oxygen supply.

SpiceJet airlifted 800 oxygen concentrators from Hong Kong to India(TWITTER)

“In view of oxygen scarcity and uncertainty of getting oxygen and no help from anywhere, we are forced to stop admissions and discharging patients,” said a Delhi-based private hospital notice.

ANI has approached Philips India, a private manufacturer, about the oxygen concentrators supply.

“Philips has many products specifically for Covid-19, including ventilators, oxygen concentrators, ultrasounds, monitors and portable ICU. For the current demand of oxygen, we have significantly increased our global production of Oxygen Concentrators and are making it available in India at the earliest, to help save more lives,” Daniel Mazon, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Philips Indian subcontinent told ANI.

Also read:India waives customs duty on oxygen, vaccines

Advertisements

