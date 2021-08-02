But on the other hand, Pakistan and its Army continue to provide a safe haven to the insurgent groups and their affiliates…reports Asian Lite News

Pakistan National Security Advisor Moeed Yusuf on Sunday said that countries should stop urging Islamabad to make efforts in improving Afghanistan’s situation.

Yusuf’s remarks came while addressing a conference in the Pakistan embassy in Washington.

He also said that Islamabad is already facilitating a political settlement in Afghanistan while its land is being used to harm Pakistan, ARY News reported.

But on the other hand, Pakistan and its Army continue to provide a safe haven to the insurgent groups and their affiliates.

The Taliban with the help of the Pakistani Army has intensified attacks in the Nangarhar Province and captured some security check posts in border districts of Achin and Pacher wa Agam. Hesarak, Sherzad, Pacher wa Agam, Deh Bala (Hska Mina), Achin, and Surkhrod Districts have seen an increase in Taliban attacks.

In the wake of rising casualties among Taliban cadres and its affiliates, including Al-Qaeda, a number of injured terrorists have been relocated to Quetta city for medical treatment.

Meanwhile, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan met with his Pakistani counterpart Moeed Yusuf in Washington and discussed issues regarding regional security, including the urgent need for a negotiated political settlement to the Afghan conflict.

This meeting between the two NSAs holds significance in the backdrop of mounting violence in Afghanistan. Despite the fast-approaching August deadline of US and NATO troops’ withdrawal, the negotiations between the Afghan government and the Taliban are not moving forward.

Pashtuns rally against Pak in NY

Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) held a rally against the illegal detention of Ali Wazir and Pakistan’s proxy war in Afghanistan. Ali Wazir is one of the sane voices of human rights and against military oppression in Pakistan.

PTM said in a statement that members party in New York and Connecticut participated in large numbers in this car rally held on Saturday. They demanded the immediate release of Ali Wazir and the end of the Pakistani proxy war in Afghanistan. The legislature is in illegal detention for raising the voice for a Pashtun peaceful life, they said.

“The continued detention of Ali Wazir is illegal as the detention is ordered by General Bajwa. This shows the courts in Pakistan are not independent and we don’t expect justice from judges who are controlled by the military” said PTM USA leader Himat.

Although the Pakistani National Assembly is a rubber stamp but still off and, in the country, a mighty military briefs the legislatures on critical issues. In a recent off-camera briefing to the parliament on a question of Ali Wazir, the Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Bajwa replied in the parliament, “Ali will apologize and then can be released”.

An Afghan special force member attends a military operation against Taliban fighters in Kandak Anayat village of Kunduz city, Afghanistan, July 23, 2021. (Photo by Ajmal Kakar/Xinhua)

For the last four decades, Pashtuns on both sides of the Durand have been in an unending war. The uncertainty has destroyed the social, economic and political lives of the residents.

“Pakistani interference in Afghanistan is crystal clear. The Taliban leadership and shuras are residing and planning in Quetta, Peshawar and Miranshah. The Taliban can’t sustain a single day without Pakistani support. To end the war in Afghanistan will require pressing Pakistan to end its support to Taliban and other terrorist groups,” said Amin Jan Ibrahimi, PTM Vice Coordinator in Connecticut.

The car rally ended at the UN office and demanded the world to play a positive role and support the elected government in Afghanistan. (ANI)

