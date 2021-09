The Taliban captured the capital Kabul on August 15 and announced the formation of a caretaker government on September 7 to rule Afghanistan but without regular police and army…reports Asian LIte News

Afghanistan would soon have a regular army to defend the country, Taliban’s army chief of staff Qari Fasihuddin has said.



“Afghanistan would have a regular, disciplined and strong army in near future to defend and protect the country and consultations in this field continue,” Xinhua news agency quoted Fasihuddin as saying to the Afghan radio service Salam Watandar.



Fasihuddin, in his address to a gathering in Kabul on Wednesday, said the members of the proposed army would be well-trained and disciplined to defend and protect Afghanistan, according to the radio service.



The Taliban captured the capital Kabul on August 15 and announced the formation of a caretaker government on September 7 to rule Afghanistan but without regular police and army.

While the security situation in Afghanistan has remained stable since the Taliban takeover, the country is now facing economic and humanitarian challenges, with its people longing for a better life and the new government calling for international assistance.





There has been no major security incident or armed clashes since August 15 when Taliban took over 33 of the country’s 34 provinces, except a deadly suicide bomb blast and shooting outside the Kabul International Airport, which killed over 170 Afghan civilians and 13 US soldiers, while injuring nearly 200 others, Xinhua news agency reported.



The UN Development Program (UNDP) has warned that 97 per cent of Afghans could fall below the poverty line by mid-2022 unless the country’s political and economic challenges are addressed promptly.



According to a UNDP report recently released, the latest developments and uncertainties have severely affected people’s life in the country.



Shops, markets and business hubs reopened late last month.



Although no shortage of food, medicines or daily necessities has hit the capital Kabul and other provinces, many people cannot afford to buy food and essential items for their daily life.



In recent days, government offices in Kabul and the country’s 34 provinces partially resumed operations but the banking service has not yet returned to normal, with thousands of customers waiting in long lines to withdraw their savings.



“The reports of freezing of Afghanistan’s central bank assets by the United States as well as the announced halt of funds by the World Bank have added to our concerns,” Mohammad Mansour from northern Kunduz province told Xinhua.



About 5,000 small factories in industrial parks across the country still remained closed due in part to lack of resources.



On August 28, the Afghan central bank issued an order to all banks setting a weekly limit of withdrawals of $200 or 20,000 afghani for a customer.



Following he formation of a Taliban caretaker government led by acting Prime Minister Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund, several ministries have urged their previous employees to return to work before September 17, but with the female staff waiting for further notice.



Karima Malikzada, a female government employee from the eastern Logar province, said, “the new government should allow men and women to rejoin their offices and their salaries must be paid, we have no other resources to afford daily life”.



She told Xinhua that she thought the Afghan people would trust the Taliban if the latter could honor its promises for women, many of whom have to work to support their children.





On Sunday, Abdul Baqi Haqqani, acting minister of higher education, said that female students can attend higher education institutions and universities but in gender-separated classes.



Meanwhile on Tuesday, the UN appealed to countries that together pledged $1.2 billion in relief for Afghanistan to take action quickly.



Seasonal food assistance from the World Food Programme (WFP) has continued with one month’s worth of food for previously assessed vulnerable families.



In response, Amir Khan Muttaqi, acting foreign minister of the new Taliban government, said that “we are thankful for recent announcement of $1 billion pledged in Geneva”.



“The people of Afghanistan still need assistance and cooperation from the world,” Muttaqi told reporters while calling on countries to continue “assisting Afghans in fields of education, health, refugees, and the struggle against the drought” as before without associating “humanitarian issues with the political issues”.



He also urged foreign aid workers to return to help the country, saying: “Security and safety will be ensured for all aid workers.”

