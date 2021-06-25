Guru Hargobind introduced the process of militarization to Sikhism, likely as a response to his father’s execution and to protect the Sikh community. He symbolized it by wearing two swords, representing the dual concept of mīrī and pīrī (temporal power and spiritual authority)

Indian leaders greet the Sikh community on the occasion of Guru Hargobind Ji Parkash Purab 2021. Guru Hargobind Ji revered as the sixth Nānak, was the sixth of ten Gurus of the Sikh religion. He had become Guru at the young age of eleven, after the execution of his father, Guru Arjan, by the Mughal emperor Jahangir.

In front of the Harmandir Sahib in Amritsar, Guru Hargobind constructed the Akal Takht (the throne of the timeless one). The Akal Takht represents the highest seat of earthly authority of the Khalsa (the collective body of the Sikhs) today.

