After negotiations between Doha and Kabul, Qatar and Turkey will probably control five airports together in Afghanistan, said Turkish Foreign Minister Mevult Cavusoglu on Monday.

Speaking with his Malaysian counterpart in Islamabad Cavsuoglu said, a delegation that will also include a technical team of the two countries is supposed to visit Afghanistan to assess the nature of controlling these airports, reported Khaama Press.

After the Taliban took control of Afghanistan in mid-August, Kabul International Airport was mostly destroyed by the forces that were then repaired by a Qatari technical team.

The delegation is supposed to submit suggestions of the two countries to the Taliban by next week, reported Khaama Press.

Kabul International Airport is also rumoured to be among the five airports but names of all the airports are not disclosed yet.

Cavusoglu also met Afghanistan’s acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Motaqi on the sideline of the OIC session in Islamabad and discussed the issue.

Earlier, the Taliban had asked Turkey and Qatar to take control over Kabul International Airport but Turkey had proposed to send their own security personnel with a technical team that was refused.

It is still not clear whether the Taliban will allow the security forces of Turkey to Kabul or not, reported Khaama Press.

B’desh announces aid packages

Amid the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, Bangladesh has announced aid packages in the form of food and medicinal assistance to support the Afghan people.

This was announced during the 17th Extraordinary Session of the Organization of the Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers on Afghanistan held in Pakistan on December 19, Dhaka Tribune reported.

During the council meeting, the country’s Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen expressed deep concern on economic and humanitarian crisis looming on the larger part of the Afghan population due to the acute shortage of food, shelter and social services which may further be worsened as winter approaches.

He hoped that the inclusive socio-economic development of Afghanistan will continue uninterrupted so that all segments of the society can effectively contribute to the rebuilding process of their country and maintain regional harmony.

Bangladesh Foreign Secretary also said that Bangladesh can be a partner in Afghanistan’s developmental process as Bangladesh seeks to enhance regional cooperation for the attainment of a vision of shared prosperity for the region.

Momen also urged the leaders to intensify cooperation within and beyond OIC in support of the Afghan people.

Afghanistan’s economy is in “free fall”, UN Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths told a special meeting on Sunday, warning that if decisive and compassionate action is not taken immediately, it may “pull the entire population with it”.

Speaking virtually to the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers, Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Martin Griffiths painted a grim picture of 23 million people facing hunger; malnourished children overflowing in health facilities; 70 per cent of teachers working without salaries; and millions of students – Afghanistan’s future – out of school. (ANI)

