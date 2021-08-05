All changes announced on Thursday will come into effect at 4 am on Sunday, 8th August 2021…reports Asian Lite News

The UK government announced on Thursday that the UAE will be moved from the red to the amber list, as the situation in the country has improved.

Bahrain, India and Qatar were also moved to the amber list, according to a statement issued by the UK Government.

All changes announced on Thursday will come into effect at 4 am on Sunday, 8th August 2021 (UK time).

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said, “We are committed to opening up international travel safely, taking advantage of the gains we’ve made through our successful vaccination programme, helping connect families, friends and businesses around the world.

“While we must continue to be cautious, today’s changes reopen a range of different holiday destinations across the globe, which is good news for both the sector and travelling public,” he added.

Meanwhile, the UAE on Thursday reported 1,508 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the UAE to 688,489.

Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) announced that it conducted 167,804 additional COVID-19 tests over the past 24 hours.

According to the ministry, the infected individuals are from various nationalities, are in a stable condition, and receiving the necessary care.

MoHAP also announced two deaths due to COVID-19 complications, bringing the total number of deaths in the country to 1,967.

The ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the families of the deceased and wished COVID-19 patients a speedy and full recovery. It called on all members of the society to cooperate with health authorities, adhere to the instructions and physical distance to ensure the health and safety of all.

MoHAP also noted that an additional 1,463 individuals had fully recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 665,593.

