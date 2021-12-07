The President said that urgent actions are required for the management of water resources and improved system of water conservation at the national and local levels….reports Asian Lite News

Pakistan President Arif Alvi said that sustained comprehensive efforts were required at the national level to tackle the looming threat of water scarcity and ensuing food insecurity in the country.

Climate change is the key factor affecting the reliability of water resources across the globe and raising concerns about the future of water availability and food security in countries including Pakistan, the President said while addressing a conference on water management.

“There is a serious threat of water scarcity in Pakistan by 2035 owing to the country’s increasing vulnerability to climate change,” Xinhua news agency quoted Alvi as saying.

He added that several areas of Pakistan have already started facing increased water scarcity with a critical need for climate adaptation in the water sector.

The President said that urgent actions are required for the management of water resources and improved system of water conservation at the national and local levels.

The Pakistan government has made solid progress in achieving key principles defined under the National Water Policy and called for an integrated approach among provinces for its complete implementation.

To address the issue of water management, Alvi emphasised on the practices to reduce water consumption including drip irrigation, water recycling and reallocating water for more valuable uses.

