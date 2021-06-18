Kuwait decided in February to stop the entry of non-citizens to prevent the spread of the coronavirus….reports Asian Lite News

Kuwait will lift the entry ban for vaccinated non-citizens from August, the government announced.



Addressing a press conference on Thursday, government spokesman Tareq Al-Mezrem said the inbound travellers must present a certificate of Covid-19 vaccination to enter the country, reports Xinhua news agency.



Meanwhile, Kuwaiti citizens will not be able to travel outside the country unless they have received two doses of the vaccine approved by the Ministry of Health, he added.



In addition, those who have been vaccinated will be allowed into malls, gyms, salons, and restaurants from June 27, Al-Mezrem said.



Kuwait decided in February to stop the entry of non-citizens to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.



Kuwait has so far reported 334,216 coronavirus cases and 1,842 deaths.

ALSO READ: Kuwait launches free PCR tests for Grade 12 students





Advertisements

