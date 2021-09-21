As Oman announced its reopening to vaccinated visitors this September, guests looking for luxury and a peaceful getaway can explore The Chedi Muscat, a mountainous haven of wellness and tranquillity in the Gulf…reports Asian Lite News

CMU – Architectural Detail

1. Explore sophisticated and symmetrical surroundings

Located by the Al Hajar Mountains with its own private beach, The Chedi Muscat’s serenity is created by the imaginative design of its pristine buildings and manicured grounds. A superb confluence of elegant touches of traditional Omani architecture and Asian-inspired motif envelopes the property with an aura of elegant simplicity.



The symmetry of the gardens and ordered pools provide a peaceful backdrop that fashions an air of restful, sophisticated style. The hotel’s entrance is an enchanting white stucco building of arches and domes resembling a grand Omani palace.



The resort was designed by Jean-Micheal Gathy, celebrated for creating harmony between the architecture, interior, and landscape that incorporates local style into a stunning contemporary design. The 21 acres of gardens and water features were designed in a simple restful Zen-ordered style by renowned landscape architect Karl Princic.



Starting at OMR 90, GCC guests can take advantage of the”SAtay 3 Pay 2 GCC Residents Offer” which provides three nights stay for the price of two so they can take the time to relax and explore Muscat!

2. Savour traditional and international flavours

CMU-Dining-The Restaurant

Dining at The Chedi Muscat resonates understated elegance and commitment to superior service. From the electrifying ambience of entertaining show kitchens, the romance of a moonlit dinner on a private beach, the stylish surroundings of a private dining room or a picturesque courtyard, one can select a scene to fit every mood.

Guests can enjoy expertly prepared meals at the award-winning, The Restaurant as its outstanding chefs dazzle and delight with their cooking skills in the venue. The restaurant serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner in an elegant chandelier-lit indoor dining area, on a spacious outdoor terrace or in one of the chic private rooms, and offers live piano music late into the evening.

CMU-Dining-The Beach Restaurant

From October to April, epicureans can feast on seafood at The Beach Restaurant whilst The Arabian Courtyard serves Arabic mezze, Shawarma and Kebabs to the tune of gentle music, al fresco.

For more relaxed dining, the Shisha Lounge with its comfortable divans and traditional water pipes completes the experience. Guests can also take shade at the poolside cabanas, enjoying Japanese cuisine at The Long Pool Cabana, and light International dishes at The Serai Pool Cabana or The Chedi Pool Cabana.

3. Retreat into a world of understated peace

CMU – The Spa

The Spa at The Chedi Muscat offers an extensive variety of beauty rituals based on the holistic principles of aromatherapy, Ayurveda and herbalism. Visitors can retreat into a world of understated elegance, enveloped by a soothing peacefulness, as they relax under the healing touch of trained therapists in one of the 13 meditative spa suites, that combine dramatic Omani architecture with calming Asian interiors.

The Spa embraces eastern philosophy with Asian oriental rituals, and also offers an extensive variety of beauty rituals based on the holistic principles of aromatherapy, Ayurveda, and herbalism by Ren, Voya, Ila, and Tiyya.

Guests can select from an incredible array of treatments from tip to toe. The Indulgent Oriental Rituals uplift and soothe the body, the Reviving Body Polishing Rituals rejuvenate the skin and the Rejuvenating Beauty Rituals offer an array of finishing touches such as deluxe facials, waxing, manicures, and pedicures. Couples can unwind and relax with the Romantic Bathing Ritual in the spa’s deluxe double suites starting with a private steam shower and then enjoying one of the exceptional bath and aromatherapy options.

4. Unwind and restore energy at the longest pool

CMU – The Long Pool Cabana

Another unique design feature including the 103-meter infinity The Long Pool, the longest in the Arabian Peninsula, and the 800 sqm Asian-style spa, one of the largest in Muscat. Guests can relax and recharge as they escape into the luxurious world of The Chedi Muscat. With a special daycation offer, they can enjoy day access to all facilities and an OMR 20 hotel credit to spend on F&B and Spa, wander around refreshing gardens, and relax in one of the three stunning swimming pools.

5. Explore the exceptional heritage of Oman

Muscat

The Chedi Muscat offers exceptional experiences to explore the destination and dive into its culture. Whether guests choose to take in frenetic souks scented by coffee and frankincense, timeless fortresses, vast deserts, soaring dunes, or romantic seascapes, The Sultanate of Oman inspires a diversity of exceptional natural and manmade experiences. On the outskirts of Muscat, it’s possible to sniff the world’s most expensive perfume by Amouage, to view turtles at the Ras al-Jinz Turtle Reserve, or capture the colours and characters at the weekly livestock market at Nizwa.



Those looking for adventure can head into the rolling Wahiba Sand dunes, summit Oman’s highest peak Jebel Shams in a 4×4, or hike to the Sultanate’s remote mountain villages where artisans still craft traditional pottery by hand. Alternatively, travelers can watch the equally skilled craftsmen build dhows at the harbour in Sur and visit the Corniche at dusk when the lights come on around Muttrah’s souk, a hive of Omani social activity late into the Arabian night.

Advertisements

