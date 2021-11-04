At least 230 poachers arrested in Tanzania’s largest national park

At least 230 poachers and illegal fishermen were arrested in Tanzania’s Ruaha National Park, the largest national park in the country covering 20,226 sq.kim, in 2020/2021…reports Asian Lite News

Jackson Laizer, a conservation officer for tourism and security unit of the Ruaha National Park, said most of the arrested suspects were engaged in poaching, illegal fishing and encroachment to the park, reports Xinhua news agency.

Laizer said the poachers and illegal fishers were arrested during the period under review following beefed-up anti-poaching activities that were fully supported by the government.

“Poaching of elephants has now been controlled but we are facing poaching for game meat and encroachment of livestock keepers who seek pasture for their cattle,” said Laizer.

Ruaha National Park offers excellent wildlife viewing, and is particularly good for spotting predators, including very large prides of lion and the endangered wild dog.

Elephants and a big variety of antelope species are another big draw to the park.

Tanzania has 22 national parks, including Serengeti National Park, a World Heritage Site.

