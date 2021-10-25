The resort is expected to reopen on May 1, 2022 for guests to indulge in the abundance of experience that awaits…reports Asian Lite News

Following excellent results during the summer season despite the pandemic, The Emerald Collection further establishes its focus in the Maldives and the Indian Ocean, announcing the acquisition of a second 5-star luxury property in Raa Atoll, Emerald Faarufushi Resort & Spa.

The Emerald Collection expands with new Maldives resort

The resort is expected to reopen on May 1, 2022 for guests to indulge in the abundance of experience that awaits. Originally inaugurated in summer 2019, the resort will return to welcome international travelers under the aegis of The Emerald Collection. The resort will undergo a careful restyling to integrate the Italian touch, a part of the brand’s DNA, along with a series of new services.

Immersed in lush greenery and surrounded by a 100-hectare private lagoon with natural coral reef, Emerald Faarufushi Resort & Spa is located on an intimate 7-hectare island in Raa Atoll, just a 25-minute journey by boat from the first property of the Group in the destination; Emerald Maldives Resort & Spa and is already in the affiliation phase in The Leading Hotels of the World circuit.

Guests can unwind in any of the 80 luxurious independent villas that boast refined and contemporary style, featuring warm colors of wood and an abundance of natural stone. The resort also features a private dock that leads to 39 Water Villas with Pool and three Superior Water Villas with Pool. Adding further to the incredible offering, the resort will feature 27 Beach Villas, 10 of which are accompanied with private pools, along with 10 Family Beach Villas with Pool and one Presidential Beach Villa.

The Emerald Collection expands with new Maldives resort

The key highlight of the property will once again be the brand’s signature Deluxe All-Inclusive offering, included in the cost of the stay, featuring countless water and land sports activities, as well as the à la carte gourmet experiences in its four restaurants of international cuisine and two bars that will serve a selection of the best international grape, hops and spirits.

The Emerald Spa is immersed in a tropical garden with eight panoramic treatment rooms featuring a futuristic design, sauna, Turkish bath, outdoor jacuzzi and relaxation area. The spa will be the ideal refuge where guests can spend moments of tranquility and indulge in rebalancing massages based on natural products by ELEMIS brand, following their day of discovering Maldivian underwater wonders.

Among the innovations that will be introduced by The Emerald Collection is the Dolphin Kids Club. Conceived as a real “kids resort within the resort”, providing a rich program of dedicated activities, the kid’s club will provide a child-friendly stay to the little guests at the property. It will also offer a Sports Center located in the island’s private marina with a Technogym-equipped fitness center overlooking the sea, along with tennis and padel courts.

Upon announcing the expansion, Aldo Scarapicchia, Partner & Managing Director of The Emerald Collection commented, “We are excited about this new acquisition which allows us to consolidate the presence of The Emerald Collection as a luxury hospitality brand in the Indian Ocean with a focus on sustainability. Emerald Faarufushi Resort & Spa is significantly different from Emerald Maldives Resort & Spa, both in design and in the concept, which in this case is characterized by what we call ´Barefoot Elegance´ luxury and modern in style. Starting from next Summer, we will offer our guests an incredible experience of island hopping in a Deluxe All-Inclusive offering on two islands whose landscape and facilities will be complementary, mainly with the combined accommodation packages between the sister properties.”

The Emerald Collection expands with new Maldives resort





The Emerald Collection expands with new Maldives resort



