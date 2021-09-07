I was impressed with the health and safety measures in the hotel from the point of arrival, from the use of hand sanitizer to the compulsory use of masks by staff and guests in all public areas in the hotel. I noticed the blue label “the Hilton CleanStay seal” on the entrance door of every room, indicating that the room not only had been cleaned but also sanitized and disinfected … writes Reza Amirinia

I and my wife live in London and often enjoy exploring this vibrant cosmopolitan city. A city whose heritage extends beyond its city boundaries and flows into its extensive suburbs. We decided to venture beyond those boundaries and try a short staycation in Hilton London Croydon hotel.

Wellness retreat at Hilton London Croydon

The current location of Hilton London Croydon is where once stood London Croydon Airport which opened in 1928 and became the world’s biggest and most advanced airport.

We arrived at Hilton London Croydon and were welcomed by their friendly and attentive staff. Our check-in was very quick and we were shown to our spacious wellness room in no time. I was impressed with the health and safety measures in the hotel from the point of arrival, from the use of hand sanitizer to the compulsory use of masks by staff and guests in all public areas in the hotel. I noticed the blue label “the Hilton CleanStay seal” on the entrance door of every room, indicating that the room not only had been cleaned but also sanitized and disinfected.

We chose King Junior Wellness Suite, a new concept initiated by Hilton London Croydon to offer a more relaxed room option. Whether you are staying for leisure or visiting as a business guest, it is good to have an opportunity to reconnect with one’s self in this way.

The room was very modern, comfortable, and spacious. There was a welcome bowl of fruit and a selection of juices, smoothies and an interesting tea and coffee selection. The sound of birds in the room added a sense of mystery and made us feel as though we had been transported to some tropical paradise. We learned that Hilton London Croydon provides a device to play relaxation sounds by the bedside for meditation as a way to de-stress their guests. The hotel takes the well-being of its guests so seriously that it provides a purifying plant in the wellness guest room to improve natural air quality as you rest or sleep. You can also use a lavender pillow spray to relieve stress and have a calm sleep.

Rarely do you find fitness equipment in a hotel room, but in Hilton London Croydon wellness rooms you will including a yoga mat, resistance bands, yoga blocks, and a yoga ball for physical exercise and mental transformation. If you want to go beyond these gentle exercises you could always visit the hotel’s gym which is accessible 24 hours.

Last but not the least, the creative addition to the room is the focus on the idea of light as a healing measure. I found the Himalayan salt lamp on my bedside a great way to relieve anxiety and help increase my energy levels. There was also another light therapy device available on the table. You could choose three levels of intensity to change the brightness to improve your mood. It is said the light affects the flow of chemicals in the brain, improve mood, and helps to have better sleep and we found it really helped.

The concept of the wellness guest room is an innovative approach to bring guests eight dimensions of Air, Light, Scent, Taste, Hydration, Relaxation, Fitness, and Sound for an ultimate experience of joy and rejuvenation.

Hilton London Croydon goes one step further in wellness by providing the luxuries on the wellness tray in the bathroom. You can pamper yourself by using a facial mask, bath salts, and bath bombs with floating bathing flowers. Wrap yourself up in the plush bathrobe and relax in your “Air-conditioned” room. If you need more specialized treatment such as a massage or facial, onsite beauty therapists at this excellent hotel can take care of you.

More information

Hilton London Croydon offers Wellness Guest Room from £96 for two adults and Wellness Junior Suite from £141 for two adults.

To find out more about Hilton London Croydon and book your next trip, please visit https://www.hilton.com.

To see Reza’s images of Hilton London Croydon, go to http://www.amirinia.com/uk.

