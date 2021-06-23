The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), has announced the resumption of cruise liners in Abu Dhabi starting from 1st September, 2021, after months of closure in 2020 due to the COVID-19 precautionary measures.

In 2019, maritime tourism in Abu Dhabi witnessed impressive growth, resulting in a record-breaking year for the sector. Around 500,000 cruise visitors arrived in the Emirate’s ports throughout the year which marked a 46 percent increase compared to 2018. Similarly, the number of cruise calls witnessed a rise of 43 percent in 2019 to reach a total of 192.

“We are delighted to welcome all cruise liners back to Abu Dhabi after a challenging year,” said Ali Al Shaiba, Executive Director of Tourism and Marketing at DCT Abu Dhabi.

“This comes as part of the efforts to enliven the Emirate’s tourism sector after the impressive results we have achieved in combatting the spread of the pandemic, and yet another step towards strengthening the UAE capital’s position as a world-class hub for maritime tourism.”

“We will continue to work closely with our partners at Abu Dhabi Ports to further boost the maritime tourism sector and attract more businesses and tourists providing them with unparalleled services and experiences while exploring Abu Dhabi and its diverse offerings,” he said.

Noura Rashed Al Dhaheri, Managing Director – Cruise Business, Abu Dhabi Ports, said, “We are well prepared to receive and welcome vaccinated visitors to the UAE’s capital once again and are excited to see the resumption of cruise activities at both Zayed Port and Sir Bani Yas Island.”

“In line with Abu Dhabi’s health protocols for international arrivals, Abu Dhabi Ports is initiating various health and safety measures to protect passengers and crew, which includes daily sterilisation activities across the terminal, the requirement of PCR testing before embarkation, as well as the implementation of a comprehensive emergency response plan for handling positive cases within the terminal.”

“Cruise passengers visiting Abu Dhabi can be assured that every measure to safeguard their health and safety during their stay is being undertaken.”

As part of its strategy, DCT Abu Dhabi will be announcing a series of initiatives throughout the year. These include upcoming projects and events, as well as participation in international events as part of its efforts to promote the destination to global audiences.

Abu Dhabi is also seeing the development of several landmark projects, such as Al Qana, the 2.4- kilometre canal project, the world’s first Warner Bros Hotel, Waterfront of Al Qana, near the Grand Canal, the largest aquarium in the Middle East and Snow Abu Dhabi – the world’s largest indoor snow park measuring 11,660 square metres, all set to open later this year.

