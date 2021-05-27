The arrival of the AWS Middle East (UAE) Region in the first half of 2022 will accelerate cloud adoption and empower organisations to innovate faster…reports Asian Lite News

Abu Dhabi’s digital economy is set to get a booster with the launch of Amazon Web Services’ (AWS) cloud infrastructure region in the UAE, as part of the Abu Dhabi Investment Office’s (ADIO) efforts to attract investments that build technology capabilities.

The arrival of the AWS Middle East (UAE) Region in the first half of 2022 will accelerate cloud adoption and empower organisations to innovate faster. It will further enhance the access organisations have to advanced technologies from the world’s leading cloud services provider, helping them to innovate and digitally transform across Abu Dhabi and the wider UAE.

The collaboration highlights the growing partnership between the public and private sectors in Abu Dhabi, which is accelerating breakthroughs and advancing large-scale digital transformation, strengthening the emirate’s position as a global hub for innovation.

As part of its investment, AWS will be collaborating with ADIO across Abu Dhabi’s knowledge economy on various ecosystem and education initiatives, training and startup enablement programmes.

Earlier this year, ADIO partnered with ICT leaders, music streaming service Anghami and cloud technology consulting and management company Bespin, under its Innovation Programme. Underscoring Abu Dhabi’s role as a launchpad for innovators, Anghami is set to list on the Nasdaq via a merger with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC).

In 2021 alone, ADIO has provided more than AED 735 million (USD 200 million) of support to ICT companies based in or setting up in Abu Dhabi to help them innovate, while also providing them with a raft of other non-financial incentives including immigration and licensing support, connections with education providers and dedicated investor care services.

Dr. Tariq Bin Hendi, Director General of ADIO, commented, “Abu Dhabi is leading the region’s digital transformation, with the emirate’s robust infrastructure and connectivity powering its thriving business ecosystem and cementing its status as the smartest city in the Middle East.”

“Through our ICT partnerships, we are executing on our mission to ‘turn sand into silicon’ by driving improved capacities and capabilities that deliver opportunities for businesses across Abu Dhabi, the UAE and the region,” he added.

The new AWS Middle East (UAE) Region will enable local customers with data residency requirements to store their data in the UAE while also providing even lower latency across the country.

This will also increase access for local organisations to advanced technologies and a full suite of cloud services including analytics, artificial intelligence, computing, database, Internet of Things (IoT), machine learning, mobile services, serverless technologies, storage and more to drive innovation.

Vinod Krishnan, Head of the Middle East and North Africa, AWS, said, “The new AWS Region will give organisations in the UAE local access to the most advanced cloud technology, empowering them with tools to build innovative solutions that accelerate digital transformation. Critical to realising the full potential of cloud computing is having the right skills. In addition to infrastructure, AWS is making investments in cloud skills training and education programs for people in the UAE. “

