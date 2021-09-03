The Dubai Air show 2021 is set to take place at Dubai World Central (DWC), Dubai Airshow Site from 14-18 November 2021…reports Asian Lite News

The Dubai Airshow 2021, set to take place from 14-18 November 2021, serves as a key indicator of Dubai’s success in overcoming the challenges that the pandemic has posed, and moving in the right direction towards achieving full recovery of the aviation industry.

Commenting on the progress that Dubai’s aviation sector has made following the pandemic, His Highness Sheikh Ahmed Bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group said: “We have crossed many significant milestones this year despite the difficult period. Dubai has been a symbol of resilience and agility in responding to the challenges that the pandemic brought, and we are confident that the collaborative work done by the sector’s key players to restore consumer confidence and boost travel operations will pave the way for the thriving aviation industry. Dubai Airshow 2021 will serve as the ultimate testament to the industry’s steady recovery and growth and firmly establish Dubai as the leading global aerospace hub.”

Major Gen. Staff Pilot Ishaq Saleh Al Baloushi, Military Advisor to State Minister of Defence and Executive Director for Military Committee for Dubai Airshow: “For many years we have been collaborating and working closely with different defence delegations from across the world for the Dubai Airshow. This engagement has continued virtually throughout the pandemic, and we are now planning on having in-person meetings and sessions at the Airshow itself. With the positive sentiment within the industry and the appetite for business continuity, we believe the Airshow will provide the ideal event for strategic development and the creation of new partnerships.

Taking centre stage will be the different technologies that enhance safety and accelerate efficiency. They will play a key role in the aviation, aerospace and defence industries getting back to business following the pandemic. A great experience awaits the industry as they once again gear up to the network, discuss the future of the industry and do business at the Dubai Airshow. There will be a high number of attendees from the defence industry at the Airshow and we are very much looking forward to meeting them during the event.”

The UAE recently started opening quarantine-free travel corridors with multiple countries across the world, which counts as a major step for bringing a higher influx of travellers and tourists. In addition, Dubai Airports recently re-opened Dubai International’s (DXB)Terminal 1, following a 15-month closure, as part of its plan to ensure the airport’s full operational readiness. DXB is targeting 28 million passengers in 2021.

To be held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE, Ruler of Dubai and UAE Minister of Defence, Dubai Airshow 2021 will take place at Dubai World Central (DWC), Dubai Airshow Site from the 14-18 November 2021.

Dubai Airshow 2021 will be held with the support of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Dubai Airports, the UAE Ministry of Defence and Dubai Aviation Engineering Projects, and organised by Tarsus Middle East. The highly anticipated event will provide a platform where international aerospace and defence entities can gather and convene to drive the recovery of the global aviation and aerospace industry.

