Abu Dhabi has added six new countries to its travel green list, including Germany and the US, the city’s Department of Culture and Tourism said, the Arab News reported.

This brings the emirate’s green list to 29 countries. Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, Spain, and Moldova are the other countries included in the list.

According to the report, passengers arriving from these countries do not need to quarantine upon arrival in Abu Dhabi, and will only be asked to take a PCR test at the airport.

Those coming from countries not on the list must quarantine for ten days and will have to show a negative PCR test to board a flight to the UAE capital.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention announced 1,512 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the UAE to 557,619. The ministry conducted 178,528 additional COVID-19 tests over the past 24 hours.

The ministry also announced 3 deaths due to COVID-19 complications, bringing the total number of deaths in the country to 1,654.

It called on all members of the society to cooperate with health authorities, adhere to the instructions and physical distance to ensure the health and safety of all.

MoHAP also noted that an additional 1,481 individuals had fully recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 537,531.

Meanwhile, 61,323 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were given to the residents and citizens of UAE in the past 24 hours.

The total number of doses provided up to Monday stands at 12,165,848 with a rate of vaccine distribution of 123.01 doses per 100 people.

