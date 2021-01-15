The United States should understand that the attempt to challenge the one-China principle receives no support and is doomed to fail.said Chiese mission…reports Asian Lite News

The Chinese mission to the United Nations (UN) tweeted that the US attempt to challenge the one-China principle is doomed to fail.

In response to a phone call between US Ambassador to the UN Kelly Craft and Tsai Ing-wen, leader of China’s Taiwan, after Craft’s trip to Taipei this week got scrapped, the Chinese UN mission tweeted on Wednesday “as Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Kelly Craft should reread the UN Charter and General Assembly resolution 2758 (1971).

The United States should understand that the attempt to challenge the one-China principle receives no support and is doomed to fail”. Xinhua news agency reported on Thursday.

Craft, who is due to leave the role when Joe Biden assumes the presidency next week, wrote on Twitter that it was a “great privilege” to speak with Tsai.

历史反复证明，任何国家不可能靠给别国制造麻烦实现伟大。麻烦制造者终将承受由此带来的麻烦。

History proves time and again that no country can make itself great by making troubles for others. The troubles they make will only be troubles for the troublemakers themselves. https://t.co/rMDnGZsQea — Zhang Jun (@ChinaAmbUN) January 14, 2021

The Chinese UN mission tweeted that “it is clearly stated in the Joint Communique on the Establishment of Diplomatic Relations between China and the United States released on 16 December 1978 that the United States recognizes the Government of the People’s Republic of China as the sole legal Government of China, and within this context, the people of the United States will maintain cultural, commercial, and other unofficial relations with the people of Taiwan.”

“This move is a breach of the commitment the United States has made to China and again proves the lack of integrity in the US government,” it added.

