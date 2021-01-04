Haniyeh said in a televised address on Al-Aqsa TV on Sunday that Hamas and Fatah put an end to their dispute over holding general elections, adding that his movement is ready to involve in the legislative and presidential elections…reports Asian Lite News

Ismail Haniyeh, politburo chief of the Hamas Islamic movement, has called for holding a comprehensive Palestinian dialogue as soon as possible following a decision to hold general elections in the territory.

Haniyeh said in a televised address on Al-Aqsa TV on Sunday that Hamas and Fatah put an end to their dispute over holding general elections, adding that his movement is ready to involve in the legislative and presidential elections, reports Xinhua news agency.

He stressed that the Palestinians should agree on a unified national political program, as well as a specific strategy of resistance in the Palestinian territories that would help Palestinians gain their legitimate rights.

On January 1, Haniyeh addressed Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas via an official letter, confirming that his movement is ready to end the internal division and hold general elections.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian President welcomed what came in Hamas’s letter about ending division, building partnership and accomplishing national unity.

Abbas decided to invite Hana Nasser, Chairman of the Palestinian Central Elections Commission, to discuss the procedures for issuing the decrees related to holding the elections.

After Hamas seized control of the Gaza Strip in 2007, an internal political and geographical division over administrative, financial and security issues has remained between the two sides despite a series of Arab and international mediations.

In March 2018, then Palestinian Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah survived an explosion when his convoy entered Gaza, an incident that was blamed on Hamas.

Despite a history of strife, Fatah and Hamas recently announced their agreement to put differences aside.

