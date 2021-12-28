Honda Celebrates Incredible 2021 Worldwide Racing Season

Honda drivers claim both FIA Formula One and NTT INDYCAR SERIES championships for the first time in the same year…reports Asian Lite News

Honda is celebrating its most successful season of racing worldwide, highlighted by its drivers claiming both the FIA Formula One and NTT INDYCAR SERIES championships. This marks the first time Honda-powered drivers have won these titles in the same season – and the first time for any racing engine firm in nearly 40 years.

The titles won by Red Bull Racing’s Max Verstappen in Formula One and Chip Ganassi Racing’s Alex Palou in INDYCAR competition are just two of the championships and major race victories recorded by Honda this year, including:

Honda’s 10th INDYCAR Manufacturers’ Championship, the fourth consecutive title for the company

Honda’s 14th Indianapolis 500 win, and a record-tying fourth Indy victory, for Meyer Shank Racing’s Helio Castroneves; with Chip Ganassi Racing’s Scott Dixon claiming pole

Manufacturer, Driver and Team IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup championship for Acura, Wayne Taylor Racing and drivers Filipe Albuquerque, Ricky Taylor and Alexander Rossi

Eleven wins in Formula One competition, including the prestigious Grand Prix of Monaco for eventual champion Verstappen

Victory for the Honda Ridgeline Race Truck in November’s Baja 1000, with drivers Jeff Proctor, Rossi, Richard Glaszczak and Steve Hengeveld

Acura’s first overall Rolex 24 at Daytona victory with Wayne Taylor Racing

Ten INDYCAR wins in 2021, for a total of 262 victories in CART, IRL and INDYCAR competition

“It’s been an incredible season from start to finish,” said David Salters, president and technical director of Honda Performance Development, the North American motorsports arm for Honda Racing and Acura Motorsports. “We began the season with an historic win for Acura at the Rolex 24 at Daytona; and we finished it with the FIA Formula One Drivers World Championship; plus the Indianapolis 500, INDYCAR titles and Baja 1000. It’s a credit to our awesome teams, brilliant drivers, magnificent HPD associates and the inspiring women and men involved in Honda’s worldwide racing programs. Thank you Honda, for supporting our challenging spirit and providing joy to millions of race fans worldwide.”

Racing is ingrained in the corporate culture of Honda, in a way unlike any other automotive manufacturer. A former racer himself, founder Soichiro Honda believed in competition at the highest levels as a means of improving his company, its people and products.

More than 55 years later, Honda continues to view racing as an ideal training ground for engineers and designers. The pressures of racing challenge them, forcing them to find new solutions to problems as they arise. They also demand that you be ready on time – for the new season, for qualifying, for the race. If you can’t respond quickly and correctly, you’ll be left behind.

