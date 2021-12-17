The Turkish police on Wednesday launched a nationwide operation to arrest at least 60 suspects for producing counterfeit liquor after 12 people died of alcohol poisoning…reports Asian Lite News

The police teams, acting upon the arrest warrants issued by prosecutors, are simultaneously carrying out the operation called “Poison” in all the 81 provinces, Anadolu said.

So far, more than 31,000 litres of fake liquor have been seized and the raids are going on to capture the suspects, it added, Xinhua news agency reported.

Turkish authorities reportedly aim to prevent bootleg booze from reaching the end consumers before New Year’s Eve when alcoholic drinks are expected to be consumed in large quantities.

The death toll from illegal alcohol has risen to 12 in the last three days, while 15 are under treatment in hospital, according to press reports.

In October last year, more than 40 people died and over 50 were hospitalised after consuming bootleg alcohol in several provinces in Turkey.

