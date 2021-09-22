Jaguar Land Rover is partnering with COP26 ahead of the vital climate change summit in Glasgow in November…reports Asian Lite News

Jaguar Land Rover will be providing a fleet of electrified vehicles to world leaders and delegates attending the summit, including the multi award-winning all-electric performance SUV Jaguar I-PACE, as leaders and their teams travel to and from the venue.

As part of its new global strategy Reimagine, Jaguar Land Rover aims to achieve zero tailpipe emissions by 2036, and net zero carbon emissions across its supply chain, products and operations by 2039.

Jaguar

The company has committed to a 1.5 degree aligned science-based target to reduce emissions in line with the Paris Agreement and supporting the UNFCCC Race to Zero.

Jaguar Land Rover has a successful history in similar events including the recent G7 summit in the UK. The vehicles have all been sourced from existing fleets in the UK, helping ensure the carbon footprint remains low.

Welcoming them to the COP26 family, COP26 President-Designate Alok Sharma said: “Jaguar Land Rover is an iconic British brand with a proven track record.

“They are showing climate leadership in their field with award winning electric vehicles, and I am delighted these will be used by world leaders in Glasgow.

“I look forward to working with Jaguar Land Rover and all our Partners ahead of the summit as we ensure a successful and inclusive COP26.”

Jaguar

Thierry Bolloré, Jaguar Land Rover Chief Executive Officer, said: “We are delighted to partner with COP26 and provide a fleet of all-electric vehicles, including Jaguar I-PACE performance SUVs, to deliver zero-emission transport at the summit.

“Sustainability is at the core of our business strategy, Reimagine, which enables us to focus on becoming net carbon zero by 2039, as the creator of the world’s most desirable modern luxury vehicles.”

