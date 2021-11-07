Sierra Leonean President condolences over fuel tanker explosion

Sierra Leonean President, Julius Maada Bio has expressed his condolences over a fuel tanker explosion in the capital Freetown that claimed more than 100 lives…reports Asian Lite News

“Deeply disturbed by the tragic fires and the horrendous loss of life around the Wellington PMB area. My profound sympathies with families who have lost loved ones and those who have been maimed as a result,” said Bio on Saturday.

The President pledged the government will “do everything to support affected families.”

Earlier on Saturday, police and hospital sources revealed that over 100 people have been killed in the fuel tanker explosion in Freetown. The tragedy happened late Friday after the fuel tanker collided with a truck in the eastern part of the city and caused fuel leakage.

Eyewitnesses said residents within the community came out desperately to fetch the leaking fuel when the explosion occurred and caused heavy casualties, Xinhua news agency reported.

Sinneh Kamara, a senior official at the Sierra Leone Connaught Hospital Mortuary Department, told Xinhua earlier that they have received 95 bodies in the early hours of Saturday and they feared the casualty figures are set to increase because of the critical conditions of those currently admitted at hospitals across Freetown.

Eyewitnesses said some other dead bodies have been taken by their relatives for burial.

Meanwhile, Bio canceled his trip to the Extraordinary Session of the Economic Community of West African States Authority of Heads of State and government, which is set to be held in Ghana on Sunday.

Police said further investigations into the accident are still underway.

