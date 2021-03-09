Dr. Yousef bin Ahmed Al-Othaimeen pointed out that the hostile and terrorist escalation by the Houthi militia are war crimes and a violation of international law …. Reports Akbar Basha

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Dr. Yousef bin Ahmed Al-Othaimeen condemned the Houthi militia’s attacks on civilian targets in Saudi Arabia.

In a statement issued today, Dr. Al-Othaimeen also condemned the terrorist Houthi militia’s launching of a bomb-laden UAV towards civilians in Southern Region of Sudi Arabia.

He praised the vigilance of the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen that managed to intercept and destroy the ballistic missile and the bomb-laden UAV.

Dr. Al-Othaimeen affirmed OIC’s support for all measures taken by the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen to deal with terrorist Houthi militia’s actions to protect civilians and civilian objects in accordance with international humanitarian law. He pointed out that the hostile and terrorist escalation by the Houthi militia are war crimes and a violation of international law.

Meanwhile, UN chief Guterres appeal all parties to restrain from escalating attacks.

“It is really quite simple. Such actions are detrimental to the mediation efforts being carried out by our special envoy, Martin Griffiths, who will continue to work with all parties to advance the political process to reach a negotiated settlement to end the conflict,” Stephane Dujarric, the chief spokesman for Guterres, said.

“We urge all parties to abide by their obligations under international humanitarian law,” he added.

Dujarric said the condemnation was for multiple drone and ballistic missile attacks reportedly carried out Sunday against various Saudi Arabia sites by the Houthis who claimed responsibility.

On Sunday, the Houthi militia has confirmed attacking Saudi Aramco facilities in Ras al-Tannura port in the Kingdom’s Dammam region and other targets Asir and Jazan with eight ballistic missiles and 14 bomb-laden drones.

A Houthi military spokesman vowed that his group would continue attacking Saudi Arabia as long as the war and blockade continue on Yemen.

Yemen has been mired in a civil war since late 2014 when the Iran-backed Houthi rebels seized control of several northern Yemeni provinces and forced the internationally-recognized government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi out of Sanaa. The Saudi-led Arab coalition intervened in the Yemeni conflict in 2015 to support Hadi’s government.

Oil Price Rises

Global crude oil prices jumped above $70 a barrel on Monday for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic began.

The spike in oil prices comes after Iran-backed Houthi rebels unleashed a coordinated attack on Saudi Arabia oil facilities and military bases. Consequently, the Brent crude futures jumped above $70 a barrel on Monday. Similarly, the US crude touched its highest in more than two years. Parallelly, the rise will have an impact on domestic petrol and diesel prices.

Lately, prices of petrol have crossed the psychological Rs 100 per litre-mark in some cities leading to increasing public outcry against the high prices and the inflationary impact of the auto fuels.

“Geopolitical tensions have supported the crude prices. Brent may test $73 and WTI may test $70,” Anuj Gupta, DVP Research, Angel Broking.

Bomb-laden Drones

Yemen’s Houthi militia has confirmed attacking Saudi Aramco facilities with eight ballistic missiles and 14 bomb-laden drones, an official of the rebel group said.

“The attack targeted Aramco facilities in Ras al-Tannura port in Dammam region and other targets in the regions of Asir and Jazan,” Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sarea said in a statement aired by the group’s al-Masirah TV.

He vowed that his group would continue attacking Saudi Arabia as long as the war and blockade continue on Yemen.. Last November, the Houthis had claimed of attacking Aramco’s distribution station in Jeddah, but it was not officially confirmed by Saudi Arabia.

