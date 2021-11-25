Flying Spur Mulliner on display at #NoFilterDXB Motor Show from 24th – 27th November 2021…reports Asian Lite News

Bentley Motors today introduces the new Flying Spur Mulliner edition – the ultimate in four-door luxury Grand Touring – to the Middle East. Taking its place as the flagship of the Bentley range, the new Flying Spur Mulliner will appeal to customers who desire an even greater focus on bespoke and elegant details.

Revealed to the Middle East at the first ever at the #NoFilterDXB Motor Show event in Dubai (24-27 November), the elegantly appointed sedan sits at the pinnacle of the Flying Spur family, combining the very finest in modern craftsmanship and breath-taking luxury.

The Flying Spur model itself has generated significant demand among customers since going on sale in the region – writing a new chapter in the history of Bentley four-door Grand Touring. The region has contributed to the delivery of over 40,000 Flying Spurs over the last 15 years. The new addition of the Mulliner edition will continue this story of success.

As the most luxurious Flying Spur to date, the Mulliner edition has been created and developed by Bentley’s bespoke commissioning division, designed, engineered and handcrafted in Great Britain.

RICHARD LEOPOLD, REGIONAL DIRECTOR, UK, AFRICA, MIDDLE EAST AND INDIA: Richard Leopold, Regional Director for UK, Middle East, Africa and India; “The overwhelming success of the Flying Spur globally and in this region is one of Bentley’s true accolades. We are thrilled to bring the Mulliner edition of what is hailed as the best luxury sedan in the world to this region – a model we believe is the pinnacle of the Bentley range.”

The Flying Spur Mulliner is differentiated from the rest of the range through a subtle makeover and a number of bespoke features. The exterior features exclusive Mulliner 22-inch wheels, in a grey painted and polished finish, with self-levelling wheel caps that remain upright as the wheels rotate. A “Double Diamond” front grille and chrome front lower grille are matched by bespoke Mulliner branded wing vents and Satin Silver painted mirror caps. The iconic Bentley Flying B is electronically deployed and illuminated, while the Flying Spur Mulliner also features jewel fuel and oil caps.

Mulliner illuminated outer treadplates and deep-pile Mulliner overmats welcome passengers inside the ultimate Flying Spur cabin. The sumptuously trimmed cockpit is complemented by accent colour piping and unique Mulliner embroidery to the hand-stitched seats.

An example of one of the curated interiors – Ascot – is a combination of Imperial Blue leather to the instrument panel, door trims and headlining while a light tan leather called Camel, emphasises the style of the seats. White micro-piping, embroidery and accent line combines a third colour into the unique Mulliner interior. Further combinations are available to offer elegant and bolder designs.

The Mulliner Driving Specification is fitted as standard, bringing the “Diamond-in-Diamond” quilting to the seats, and three-dimensional leather to the doors. Contrast seat piping matches the accent that surrounds the occupants from the centre console, around the instrument panel and finishes beneath the door waistrail, highlighting the Bentley B chrome inlays.

Modern craftsmanship and breath-taking luxury combine in the diamond milled technical finish that is applied to the centre and rear consoles. The centrepiece feature on the dashboard alongside chrome bullseye vents is a stunning, brushed silver Mulliner clock.

The classic Bentley theme continues in the LED driver’s instrument panel, with stylish new and exclusive Mulliner graphics. The now famous Bentley Rotating Display, sports pedals, heated duo-tone 3-spoke steering wheel and panoramic sunroof further add to the luxurious ambience.

The Flying Spur Mulliner is available in the Middle East with Bentley’s V8 and W12 powertrains. When equipped with Bentley’s 6.0-litre, twin-turbocharged W12, the Flying Spur Mulliner accelerates from 0-60 mph in 3.7 seconds (0-100 km/h in 3.8 seconds) and is capable of a top speed of 207 mph (333 km/h). The new generation 4.0-litre, twin-turbocharged V8 delivers a top speed of 198 mph (318 km/h) and 0-60 mph in 4.0 seconds (0-100 km/h in 4.1 seconds).

