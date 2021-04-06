At least 128 people were killed and 72 others remain unaccounted for due to floods and landslides triggered by tropical cyclone Seroja in the Indonesia’s East Nusa Tenggara province, the country’s disaster mitigation agency said on Tuesday.

The National Disaster Management Agency’s spokesman Raditya Jati said in a statement that eight municipalities in the province were impacted by the tropical cyclone, reports Xinhua news agency.

He said 67 deaths were reported in Lembata district, 49 in East Flores and 12 in Alor.

Cyclone Eloise kills 6, displaces 8,300 in Mozambique: UN (Credit: twitter.com/UNOCHA_ROSEA)

“Authorities continue to update data from rapid assessments in the field,” the spokesman said.

According to Jati, the number of people in the province who flee their homes has reached 8,424, as floodwaters and landslides destroyed houses, public facilities, roads and bridges.

