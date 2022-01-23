Some of the wounded were in critical condition….reports Asian Lite News

At least seven civilians, including four women, were killed and nine others injured when a bomb blast hit a minibus in Herat city, capital of Afghanistan’s western Herat province, an official said.

“Seven dead and nine wounded were admitted to Herat Regional Hospital following a bomb blast in Herat city on Saturday evening,” the official told Xinhua news agency.

According to local residents, the incident occurred when an improvised bomb planted in a minibus was detonated in Police District 12, a Shia-dominated neighbourhood in the city, 640 km west of Kabul.

Some of the wounded were in critical condition.

The vehicle was destroyed by the blast.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.

Local affiliates of the Islamic State terror group, opposing the Taliban-led administration, have claimed responsibility for a number of bomb attacks in recent months.

