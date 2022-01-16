The African Union (AU) has expressed readiness to support consensus among all political parties in Sudan to achieve a political transition in the country…reports Asian Lite News

The AU’s position was conveyed to Chairman of Sudan’s Sovereign Council, Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan by AU Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security (AU-PAPS), Bankole Adeoye on Saturday during a meeting in Sudan’s capital Khartoum, the Council said in a statement.

The envoy stressed the AU’s readiness to support Sudan in the political transition, and reaffirmed its commitment to working closely with the government, people and all stakeholders of Sudan toward amicable political solution to the current stalemate, Xinhua news agency reported.

Reiterating the AU’s full respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Sudan, he urged concerned parties to avoid any form of violence, and focus on stability, peace and prosperity of Sudan.

He called for “strong efforts by all stakeholders” to seek a solution to the ongoing political crisis in the country.

Sudan has been suffering a political crisis after Al-Burhan, also the General Commander of the Sudanese Armed Forces, declared a state of emergency on October 25, 2021, and dissolved the Sovereign Council and the government.

