At least 58 people were killed by armed bandits who attacked villages in northwest Nigeria's Zamfara state

Ibrahim Bello Zauma, a spokesperson for the governor of Zamfara state Bello Matawalle, told Xinhua news agency that the attacks took place on January 5 and 6 in the villages in the Anka and Bukkuyum areas.

“We recorded 36 (deaths) at Bukkuyum and 22 (deaths) in Anka so far,” Zauma said.

He said the state Governor has visited the affected areas to condole with the people over the tragic incident of bandit attacks in the areas.

According to local media reports, at least four villages were burnt down in the attacks which started on January 5.

Local vigilantes who tried to repel the attacks were among those killed.

The state government is putting in place strategies to halt bandit attacks in the state, Zauma said.

Armed bandits have been a primary security threat in Nigeria’s northern and central regions, leading to deaths and kidnappings in recent months.

