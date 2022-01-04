Botswana’s President Mokgweetsi Masisi is in mandatory self-isolation at his official residence in Gaborone after testing positive for Covid-19…reports Asian Lite News

Masisi’s mandatory self-isolation is necessitated by having tested positive for Covid-19 following a routine test for the virus, John Dipowe, the acting permanent secretary in the Botswana government communications, said in a statement, Xinhua news agency reported.

“Members of the public are assured that His Excellency the President does not have any symptoms and will continue to receive close medical monitoring from his doctors,” said Dipowe, adding that the self-isolation is a precautionary measure in accordance with Botswana’s Covid-19 health protocols.

Botswana’s Vice President, Slumber Tsogwane will act as the southern African country’s president during Masisi’s self-isolation period until further notice.

Botswana has registered 219,509 cases of Covid-19 with 2,444 related deaths. So far, 48.6 per cent of the total population has received the first dose of vaccine, while 43 per cent fully vaccinated.

