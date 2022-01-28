The Ethiopian government has decided to end the six-month state of emergency ahead of its expiration amid improving security situation…reports Asian Lite News

The Ethiopian Council of Ministers in its latest Extraordinary Session on Wednesday decided to shorten the six-month state of emergency, pending endorsement by the Ethiopian House of People’s Representatives (HoPR), the lower house of the Ethiopian parliament, according to a statement issued by the Ethiopian Prime Minister’s Office.

The Council attributed the termination of the state of emergency due to “changes in the security situation,” Xinhua news agency reported.

Since the early hours of November 4, 2020, the Ethiopian government has been undertaking military operations against the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) in the Tigray region.

Fighting had expanded during the final quarter of 2021 to more areas, including the neighbouring Afar and Amhara regions, eventually pushing millions into urgent humanitarian need and misery.

The Ethiopian government in early November declared a six-month state of emergency to curtail advancement by rebel forces. The six-month emergency rule was endorsed by the HoPR amid intensifying conflicts in the northern parts of the East African country.

Over the past month, the Ethiopian National Defense Forces (ENDF) had pushed back forces loyal to the rebel TPLF group back to the Tigray region.

