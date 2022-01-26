Farmers and bee owners have collected more than 50 tonnes of honey in Afghanistan’s northern Baghlan province…reports Asian Lite News



The major part of the natural treasure has been collected from the central Baghlan-e-Markazi district, Xinhua reported citing the state-run news agency Bakhtar on Wednesday.



With flower gardens and jungles, the central Baghlan-e-Markazi district is suitable for developing the beekeeping industry in Afghanistan’s northern region, Bakhtar said.



The beekeeping industry has been growing in the war-torn Afghanistan over the past several years and, according to officials, thousands of tons of honey are collected annually in the country.

