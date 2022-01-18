The number of unemployed people in Israel declined to about 262,100 at the end of 2021, registering an unemployment rate of 6 per cent, the lowest since March 2020, according to figures issued by the country’s Central Bureau of Statistics…reports Asian Lite News

In March 2020, the figure had jumped to 25 per cent within one month, with more than 1 million people becoming unemployed after the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, reports Xinhua news agency.

The first case of Covid-19 was confirmed in Israel on February 21, 2020.

On March 1, the unemployment rate of the country was as low as 4 per cent.

The unemployment rate in Israel was 8 per cent in August 2021 and decreased to 7.9 per cent in September, 7 per cent in October, and 6.5 per cent in November.

Among the currently unemployed people, totalling about 84,200, or 32.1 per cent, were laid off or put on unpaid leave due to the pandemic.

