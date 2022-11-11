DESI LION RECORDS PRESENTS GREEN EYEZ

2022/2023 will see MILAN take the music industry by storm with releases with major music producers and performances at events and festivals

Multi-talented UK based singer MILAN releases his 2nd track ‘GREEN EYEZ’ releasing worldwide on the 26thSeptember 2022.

Produced by Desi Lion Records, Lyrics by LOVE, music by Notorious Jatt. Video was shot in the UK, based on a love story which follows the path of both girl and boy love relationship.

In 2021 we saw MILAN’S release produced by award winning producer Aman Hayer, ‘BAI CHAMKILA’ which proved to be a international success.

2022/2023 will see MILAN take the music industry by storm with releases with major music producers and performances at events and festivals.