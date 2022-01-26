The Embassy of India in Kathmandu celebrated the 73rd Republic Day of India on Wednesday, beginning with the hosting of the Indian national flag by Ambassador Vinay Mohan Kwatra…reports Asian Lite News

The ambassador then read out the message of the President of India on the occasion and felicitated war widows and next of kin of deceased soldiers by disbursing dues of NRs. 6.35 crore and blankets, according to an official statement.

The celebration was part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate 75 years of India’s independence and remarkable achievements by Indians in all spheres of human endeavour.

As part of the Mahotsav, many events will be held throughout the year and up till August 2023.

“In order to mark India@75 milestone in Nepal, it is planned to inaugurate 75 development projects implemented with India’s assistance across the provinces and districts of Nepal this year.”, said the official statement.

The Embassy will also be gifting 75 ambulances and school buses to various organizations and local authorities across Nepal.

The event was also live-streamed on Mission’s social media handle.

Embassy in Beijing

The Embassy of India in China celebrated India’s 73rd Republic Day on Wednesday.

Dr. Acquino Vimal, Deputy Chief of Mission, Embassy of India, unfurled the Indian flag and read out President Ram Nath Kovind’s message to the country.

Taking to Twitter Embassy of India in Beijing said, “Cd’A Acquino Vimal unfurled the and read out President Kovind’s (@rashtrapatibhvn) message to the nation. “

The celebrations this year are special as Indian Republic Day falls in the 75th year of Independence, being celebrated as ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ across the country.

It has been decided that the Republic Day celebrations will now be week-long from January 23-30 every year in India.

This year, the celebrations commenced on January 23, the birth anniversary of great freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, and will culminate on January, 30 which is observed as Martyrs’ Day. (ANI)

