Modi Moots Million Govt. Jobs Within 18 Months

The maximum vacancies are in the big ministries and departments like Posts, Defence (Civil), Railways and Revenue. As per details with Indian TV channel News18, against nearly 15 lakh sanctioned posts in the Railways, about 2.3 lakh posts are vacant in the Railways Ministry

In what could be big news on the job front but may carry a significant financial implication for the government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has directed that 10 lakh people be given jobs in the central government in the next 18 months, Indian media reported.

“PM reviewed the status of human resources in all departments and ministries and instructed that recruitment of 10 lakh people be done by the government in mission mode in next 1.5 years,” the Prime Minister’s Office tweeted on Monday.

The government earlier this year told Parliament that there are a whopping 8.72 lakh vacant posts in central government departments as on March 1, 2020. The central government has over 40 lakh sanctioned, but less than 32 lakh employees are in place. The government has been trying to fill up these vacancies over the years, but not with much success.

The maximum vacancies are in the big ministries and departments like Posts, Defence (Civil), Railways and Revenue. As per details with Indian TV channel News18, against nearly 15 lakh sanctioned posts in the Railways, about 2.3 lakh posts are vacant in the Railways Ministry.

In the Defence (Civil) department, there are nearly 2.5 lakh vacancies against a sanctioned strength of nearly 6.33 lakh employees. There are about 90,000 vacancies in the Posts department against a total sanctioned strength of 2.67 lakh employees while in the Revenue department, there are nearly 74,000 vacancies against a total sanctioned strength of 1.78 lakh employees.

In the Ministry of Home Affairs, against 10.8 lakh sanctioned posts, nearly 1.3 lakh posts are vacant.

A senior government official told News18 that work of some departments has been suffering due to an acute shortage of employees and fresh recruitment has been tardy though retirements have happened and even the sanctioned strength of employees in ministries has grown over the years. The move could also dent criticism from the Opposition on the unemployment front ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]