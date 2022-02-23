The report added that the headset is expected to debut by the end of 2022…reports Asian Lite News

Cupertino based tech giant Apple has reportedly completed key production tests for its long-rumored augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) headset.



According to DigiTimes, the device has completed second-phase engineering validation tests (EVT 2) to ensure that prototype units meet Apple’s design goals and specifications.



The report added that the headset is expected to debut by the end of 2022.



The headset would come with multiple highly sensitive 3D sensing modules in order to offer innovative hand tracking.



The structured light sensors can detect objects in the hands, comparable to how Face ID is able to figure out facial expressions to generate Animoji.



The headset will focus on gaming, media consumption, and communication.



It will have two processors, one with the same level of computing power as M1 along with a lower-end chip to handle input from different sensors.



The headset may come with at least six-eight optical modules to simultaneously provide continuous video see-through AR services. The device is also said to have two 4K OLED microdisplay from Sony.



The upcoming Apple headset will be similar to the Oculus Quest, and some prototypes being tested include external cameras to enable some AR features.



It may feature at least 15 camera modules, eye-tracking, possibly iris recognition, and could cost between $2,000 and $3,000.



The AR headset is expected to sport a sleek design so that it is lightweight and comfortable for the wearer to roam around for prolonged periods.

ALSO READ-CBI quizzes former NSE advisor

Advertisements

