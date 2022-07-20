Apple to slow down hiring

The company is likely not to backfill some positions too, the report noted late on Monday….reports Asian Lite News

After Microsoft, Meta and Google, Apple has reportedly become the next Big Tech company to slow down hiring for 2023 owing to tough global macroeconomic conditions.

The hiring changes at Apple will not affect all the teams but some verticals will see decreased hiring activities next year, according to Bloomberg.

The company is likely not to backfill some positions too, the report noted late on Monday.

Apple is likely to release its much-anticipated augmented reality (AR)-mixed reality (MR) headset in January next year, as the buzz around metaverse gains steam.

Last week, Satya Nadella-run Microsoft became the first tech giant to lay off employees as part of a ‘realignment’.

The layoffs at Microsoft reportedly affect nearly 1 per cent of its 1,80,000-strong workforce across its offices and product divisions.

Microsoft has also slowed hiring in the Windows, Teams and Office groups.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai has informed staff about a hiring slowdown this year while Meta (formerly Facebook) has warned employees of “serious times” and has issued a hiring freeze for certain roles.

Twitter has also cut 30 per cent of its recruiting team while Elon Musk-run Tesla has been laying off hundreds of employees.

Other tech companies that have slowed hiring include Nvidia, Snap, Uber, Spotify, Intel and Salesforce, among others.

Cloud major Oracle recently considered laying off thousands of workers to save up to $1 billion in cost-cutting measures, the media reported.

Meanwhile, tech giant Meta is likely looking forward to bidding goodbye to a few employees as a media report says that the platform has asked managers to identify people for layoffs.

According to The Information, Meta Platforms’ Vice President of Remote Presence and Engineering Maher Saba has instructed managers to identify and “move to exit” poor performers as the company struggles with macroeconomic pressures and hits to its advertising business.

In a post to Meta’s internal messaging system, Saba, who has been with Meta for eight years, told managers to think about the value their team members bring to Meta.

“If a direct report is coasting or a low performer, they are not who we need; they are failing this company,” Saba was quoted as saying.

“As a manager, you cannot allow someone to be net neutral or negative for Meta,” Saba added.

Managers should identify people on their team who “need support” by 5 p.m. on Monday and “move to exit people who are unable to get on track,” the post said.

Representatives for Meta, including Saba, did not respond to requests for comment by the website. Meanwhile, the company recently warned employees to expect a tough second half of the year.

Recently, Meta chief product officer Chris Cox detailed the company’s financial dilemma in an internal memo that detailed key areas where the social media giant plans to invest.

Cox reiterated statements made by Meta CEO and co-founder Mark Zuckerberg during a call with analysts as part of the company’s first-quarter earnings report.

He added that the company is in “serious times here and the headwinds are fierce,” underscoring that its challenges aren’t likely to vanish anytime soon.

ALSO READ: YouTube pulls down OPPO channel during live stream

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]