Green India Polymer is a leading exporter of PET flakes in the US, Canada, Mexico, Morocco, Germany, South Africa, and the Middle East…reports Asian Lite News

Green India Polymers, an emerging global marketing, distribution and project development company in the field of PET flakes, ushers the era of sustainable wealth creation.



The brand is synonymous for bringing value to the world’s leading manufacturers and users of petrochemical products through tailored business solutions and aims to reach $8 million by the end of this year. It has also shown exponential growth from last year $4 million to $8 million (approximately).



The alarming nature of the environmental issue brings the plastic recycling industry to the spotlight. As a result, the Global plastics recycling industry is expected to reach $110 billion by 2025, from an estimated value of $85 billion in 2020.



With the abundance of plastic products in our day-to-day lives, it has posed serious health and waste management challenges for humanity. As per an estimate by the World Economic Forum, half of the 300 million tonnes of plastic produced every year is used for single-use items-clogging our wastelands, oceans, and the food chain. Moreover, every year, about eight million tonnes of plastic reaches our already chocking oceans.



Elaborating upon the massive opportunity in plastic recycling, Amit Mani, Founder & Managing Director of Green India Polymers said: “Plastic is a necessary evil in our lives. Until we find a more sustainable replacement for it, it is essential to identify and scale up ways to recycle as much plastic as possible. At Green India Polymers, we have scaled up to a profitable business over a short period. However, we take immense pride to play our role in reducing the footprint of plastic from our environment.”



With the vision towards a more sustainable world by innovating plastic recycling, the company is relentlessly working towards it.



Launched in 2018, Green India Polymers, a manufacturing and trading company started with a cause and vision for a green environment, the start-up actively works towards Sustainable Development by cutting down on Pollution through Plastic Recycling.



Over the course of three years, Green India Polymers has set a benchmark for itself as one of the most dominant competitors in the global recycling industry.



Beginning from its Bengaluru headquarters, the firm directs operations at countless R&D and production facilities in South Asia. The brand also focuses on exports in the US, Canada, Mexico, Morocco, Germany, South Africa, and the Middle East.

