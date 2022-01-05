Around one in five European Union (EU) citizens (20 percent) have received a booster shot against Covid-19, European Commissioner for Health Stella Kyriakides has said…reports Asian Lite News

In a radio interview on Monday, Kyriakides said that the ratio now stands at 19 percent, reports Xinhua news agency.

Medical experts say that a third dose is necessary to boost the protection of older people and those with chronic medical problems, such as diabetes, against Covid-19.

Kyriakides also said that close coordination among EU member states is needed to cope with the new wave of the pandemic triggered by the new Omicron variant.

ALSO READ: Vaccine for children, booster for frontline staff, 60+

She warned that the situation ahead promises to be “problematic”.

“I cannot say exactly how the situation will develop, but I expect the Omicron mutation, which is much more contagious, to exacerbate the problems,” she said.

Kyriakides urged EU citizens to get vaccinated and to meticulously observe the personal protection measures to prevent the spread of infection.

Advertisements

