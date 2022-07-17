India Reaches 200 Crore Covid Jab Milestone

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya also congratulated the people on achieving this landmark in only 18 months and said that this extraordinary achievement will be etched in history…reports Asian Lite News

India on Sunday reached the historic milestone of 200 crore mark in Covid-19 vaccination. The milestone has been achieved after 18 months when the nation began the mass vaccination on January 16, 2021.

According to the Co-Win Portal, with a total 1.91 lakhs of vaccine being administered so far on Sunday, the number crossed the milestone mark of 200 crore. A total of 199.97 crore Covid vaccine doses were administered across the country until Saturday night, which includes 5.48 crore doses of the precaution dose.

On January 16, 2021, two Made-in-India vaccines — Covaxin and Covishield — were made available for the Indian citizens. After nine months, India completed the first 100 crore vaccination mark on October 21, 2021. The nation has completed 200 crore mark again after nine months on July 17, 2022.

It took 277 days to reach the earlier milestone of 100 crore doses. On September 17 last year, the highest 2.5 crore vaccine doses were administered in a single day.

Congratulating the nation on this historic mark, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that India has made a new record. “India has set a new record by completing the target of 200 crore vaccinations in just 18 months. Hearty congratulations to all the countrymen on this achievement”, said Mandaviya in a tweet. He said that this day is to be remembered forever.

Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh, Regional Director WHO South-East Asia, also congratulated India on administering 2 billion Covid-19 vaccine doses.

“Congratulations India for administering over 2 billion Covid-19 vaccine doses. This is yet another evidence of the country’s commitment and efforts to minimise the impact of the ongoing pandemic. Covid-19 vaccines provide protection against severe disease and death for all variants. We must continue our efforts to ensure everyone everywhere benefits from these life-saving vaccines. Let us not forget that the pandemic is still around even after taking the vaccine we must remember to take all precautionary measures to curtail the virus spread,” Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh said.

India’s first patient infected with Covid virus was reported in Thrissur District of Kerala on January 30, 2020. However, the global health body World Health Organisation also declared Covid outbreak as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) on January 30, 2020. Later on, March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak as a pandemic.

Modi hails India’s vaccination drive as unparalleled

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed India’s vaccination drive as ‘unparalleled in scale and speed’.

Congratulating the nation on the occasion, the prime minister said that India has created history again.

“India creates history again! Congrats to all Indians on crossing the special figure of 200 crore vaccine doses. Proud of those who contributed to making India’s vaccination drive unparalleled in scale and speed. This has strengthened the global fight against COVID-19,” said PM Modi in a tweet.

In a subsequent tweet he added, “Throughout the rollout of the vaccine, the people of India have shown remarkable faith in science. Our doctors, nurses, frontline workers, scientists, innovators and entrepreneurs have played a key role in ensuring a safer planet. I appreciate their spirit and determination.”

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya also congratulated the people on achieving this landmark in only 18 months and said that this extraordinary achievement will be etched in history.

“Congratulations India! With everyone’s efforts, the country has crossed the figure of 200 crore vaccines today. India has scripted history under PM @NarendraModi Ji’s visionary leadership. This extraordinary achievement will be etched in the history!” Mandaviya said in a tweet.

Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar also thanked the healthcare workers for their hard work, vision and innovation in setting a new record in the service of humanity.

India’s nationwide Covid-19 vaccination programme was launched by PM Modi on January 16, 2021. Despite the decline in cases across the country, consistent efforts are ongoing to vaccinate all eligible citizens.

It took almost nine months to reach the 100 crore mark and another nine months to reach the 200 crore vaccination mark since the start of the vaccination drive, with the highest single-day vaccination record of 2.5 crore doses achieved on September 17, 2021.

