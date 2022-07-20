Over 800 suicide cases in armed forces in last 5 years

He said various mechanisms to observe and identify armed forces personnel with problems such as depression and suicidal tendencies are in place…reports Asian Lite News

A total of 819 suicide cases have been reported in the armed forces in the last five years, Parliament was told on Tuesday.



“The details of physical casualties (Fatal) occurred due to suspected suicides by serving personnel in the armed forces in the past five years are 642 cases in the army, 29 cases in the navy and 148 cases in the air force,” Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt told the Rajya Sabha in a written reply.



“However, the government doesn’t centrally maintain the data on suicides committed by the ex-servicemen,” he added.



Bhatt also said that for management of stress and suicides in services, the armed forces are continuously evolving measures to improve the stress mitigating mechanisms. An elaborate mental health programme has been formulated and is in vogue since 2009.

He said various mechanisms to observe and identify armed forces personnel with problems such as depression and suicidal tendencies are in place.



“Personnel at high risk of stress are identified and counselled by unit commanding officers, regimental medical officers, and junior leaders as per laid down procedures,” the minister said.

He said all the personnel returning to the units after leave are interviewed, counselled and medically examined by the regimental medical officers.

In the Army, he said the issue of stress is being addressed by the commanders in a comprehensive manner at various levels.

“Sessions for stress management are organised by commanders and psychiatrists at all major stations. Counselling is an intrinsic component of 23 psychiatric centres in the Army manned by well trained and qualified psychiatrists and psychiatric nursing assistants,” Bhatt added.

The Rajya Sabha Secretariat uploaded the questions on its website on Tuesday.

