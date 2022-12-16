Kashmir students bag US fellowship for pursuing masters

Vice Chancellor, SKUAST-K, Prof Nazir Ahmad Ganai, said this is an outcome of long-term engagement between SKUAST-K and KSU on the faculty and student exchange programme under NAHEP…reports Asian Lite News

Three students from Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir have been awarded research fellowships for postgraduate programmes at Kansas State University, Manhattan, USA.

Sabreena Ayoub from the Faculty of Horticulture, Midhat Zulafkar from the Faculty of Agriculture and Muazzama Mushtaq from the Faculty of Forestry will be heading to the USA in the summer of 2023 to join their masters’ degrees at the first public land grant university of the world, KSU.

Sabreena and Midhat will be working under the mentorship of Prof PV Vara Prasad, Director of Sustainable Intensification Innovation Lab, KSU, and Dr Ram Perumal, Professor of Plant Breeding on GWAS and Herbicide tolerance in Pearl millet, and Muazzama will be working under Nobel Laureate Dr Chuck Rice on soil carbon dynamics under climate change.

Vice Chancellor, SKUAST-K, Prof Nazir Ahmad Ganai, said this is an outcome of long-term engagement between SKUAST-K and KSU on the faculty and student exchange programme under NAHEP.

He congratulated the students for bringing laurels to the university and appreciated the efforts of SKUAST-K’s Coordinator of International Programmes, Dr Parvaze Ahmad Sofi, for facilitating student exchange between SKUAST-K and KSU and helping students find better places for higher learning across the globe.

