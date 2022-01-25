The Kingdom of Cambodia celebrated its Expo 2020 Dubai National Day on 24th January by expressing its commitment to sustainable development. Also, it hosted a series of classical dance routines from the ‘Golden Land’…reports Asian Lite News

Highlights included a ‘Best Wishes’ dance, traditionally performed to give blessings to monarchs and leaders, and a Ramayana dance drama based on the Sanskrit epic.

Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, welcomed Pan Sorasak, Cambodia’s Minister of Commerce and Commissioner General of Cambodia, at Expo 2020 Dubai.

Dr. Al Zeyoudi said, “Cambodia’s pavilion features a perfect merge between ancient culture and sustainable development. It presents the history and culture of this friendly nation and its people, while showcasing the country’s unique natural ecosystem and its agricultural development.

“The UAE is proud of its relationship with Cambodia, one that has flourished in various aspects over the years. We hope to build on existing partnerships between our two countries and explore collaboration and knowledge exchange opportunities in sectors of mutual interest, such as agriculture, tourism, and infrastructure development.”

Sorasak said, “The Kingdom of Cambodia is the ancient land of Sovannaphum, or the Golden Land in South East Asia, ancient prosperous culture and civilisation. This great heritage is immortalised in renowned ancient temples such as Angkor Wat, in our vibrant arts and culture, and our beautiful natural environment, which attract and inspire tourists worldwide.

“As custodians of this legacy, our nation is motivated towards sustainable economic development, a key factor in Cambodia’s selection of the Sustainability subtheme of Expo 2020 Dubai. I warmly welcome business people, investors, and tourists to explore Cambodia’s beautiful, attractive and captivating pavilion.”

The day was commemorated with an official gift to the UAE of a hand-made copper tray plated with gold and silver, created using ancient craft methods.

The Cambodia Pavilion has three distinct areas: Ancient Culture, Natural Ecosystem and Agriculture. Each area provides visitors insight into how this rich gem of Asia takes sustainability seriously.

National and Honour Days at Expo 2020 Dubai are moments to celebrate each of Expo’s 200-plus International Participants, shining a light on their culture and achievements and showcasing their pavilions and programming.

Running until 31st March 2022, Expo 2020 invites visitors from across the planet to join the making of a new world in a six-month celebration of human creativity, innovation, progress and culture.

