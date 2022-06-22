Britain Celebrates Intl. Yoga Day

The International Day of Yoga has been celebrated annually on 21 June since 2015, following its inception in the United Nations General Assembly in 2014

London and major cities across the United Kingdom mark International Yoga Day with several community events. The main event in London was held at the prestigious Neasden Temple. Gaitri Issar Kumar, High Commissioner of India, addressed the gathering at the temple.

The event was held in front of the iconic Mandir and included a live yoga demonstration from three-time World Yoga Champion Ishwar Sharma as well as a presentation of pranayama and meditation techniques from the Common Yoga Protocol (CYP) by Neil Patel, an author, lecturer and yoga teacher, and founder of Chi Kri Yoga.

Isha Foundation organised Yoga Namaskaram at Holland Park in London. Other events were held in Birmingham, Cardiff, Glasgow and Manchester.

“It has been a perfect start to the International Day of Yoga in London at the [BAPS] Shri Swaminarayan Mandir,” said Mrs Kumar. “Thank you so much to the management and the members of this Mandir and its community for hosting a very good yoga session with the backdrop of the Mandir. It has energised us for the rest of the celebrations today. It was wonderful being here.”

“Today, we are so grateful to the management of the [BAPS] Swaminarayan Mandir committee for giving the High Commission a place to demonstrate yoga in action,” said Lord Rami Ranger. Drawing upon a newly-erected 27-foot image of His Holiness Pramukh Swami Maharaj – the creator of the Temple – Lord Ranger added, “The vision of Pramukh Swami Maharaj is now gracing countries all over the world.”

The International Day of Yoga has been celebrated annually on 21 June since 2015, following its inception in the United Nations General Assembly in 2014. As the UN explains: “Yoga emphasizes the values of mindfulness, moderation, discipline and perseverance. When applied to communities and societies, Yoga offers a path for sustainable living.”

